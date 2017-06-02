Freebies and sweet treats: Oklahoma City businesses celebrating National Doughnut Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – While you may be counting down until the weekend, a sugary treat may help usher in your weekend plans.
Businesses across the country are offering customers freebies in celebration of National Doughnut Day.
Customers at Dunkin’ Donuts will get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last.
If Krispy Kreme is calling your name, you can get a free doughnut of your choice. No purchase is required.
Daylight Donuts in Moore says customers can enjoy a free doughnut after purchasing a dozen.
Brown’s Bakery in downtown Oklahoma City is also celebrating National Doughnut Day by offering one free doughnut to customers who purchase a dozen.
Before heading to your favorite bakery, customers are encouraged to call ahead to make sure each specific location is participating in the specials.