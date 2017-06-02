Freebies and sweet treats: Oklahoma City businesses celebrating National Doughnut Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – While you may be counting down until the weekend, a sugary treat may help usher in your weekend plans.

Businesses across the country are offering customers freebies in celebration of National Doughnut Day.

Customers at Dunkin’ Donuts will get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last.

Seriously, don't! #NationalDonutDay is Friday 6/2 — Come in & get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! 🎉🍩🎉🍩 pic.twitter.com/jbYWrQ7Lku — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 31, 2017

If Krispy Kreme is calling your name, you can get a free doughnut of your choice. No purchase is required.

.@KrispyKreme is hooking it up with ANY doughnut free today for #NationalDoughnutDay. I got mine – 🍩 miss out on yours! pic.twitter.com/qerbsu1tGl — SHAQ (@SHAQ) June 2, 2017

Daylight Donuts in Moore says customers can enjoy a free doughnut after purchasing a dozen.

Brown’s Bakery in downtown Oklahoma City is also celebrating National Doughnut Day by offering one free doughnut to customers who purchase a dozen.

Before heading to your favorite bakery, customers are encouraged to call ahead to make sure each specific location is participating in the specials.