Garth Brooks announces he will perform FOUR shows in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Garth Brooks announced Friday that he will perform four shows in Oklahoma City!

Earlier this month, the country music superstar announced plans to come to Oklahoma City for the first time in 20 years.

Due to extraordinary fan support, after announcing his concert at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Saturday, July 15th at 7:30 p.m., the Oklahoma native added three additional shows at the Peake!

Along with the July 15th 7:30 p.m. performance, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will also perform July 15th at 3 p.m. and Friday, July 14th at 7 p.m. and at 10:30 p.m. at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

NEW SHOW ADDED: Because of extraordinary fan support, an additional show for @garthbrooks has been added on July 14 at 7 p.m.! #GarthInOKC pic.twitter.com/4PRpsua9wf — Chesapeake Arena (@ChesapeakeArena) June 2, 2017

THIRD SHOW ADDED! @garthbrooks in OKC on July 15 at 3 p.m.! #GarthinOKC pic.twitter.com/cZHpzgV5XF — Chesapeake Arena (@ChesapeakeArena) June 2, 2017

OKC!!! You asked, Garth answered! A 4th #GARTHinOKC show ON SALE now https://t.co/fmKWljUnCp – Team Garth. https://t.co/TLutXnKLBC — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 2, 2017

Tickets for all four shows go on sale today Friday, June 2nd at 10 a.m.

You are encouraged to create an account with Ticketmaster for a quicker purchasing experience.

You can also charge by phone through Ticketmaster Express by calling 1-866-448-7849.

TICKET PRICES: $74.98

$60.65 plus $5.08 tax plus $3.00 facility fee plus $6.25 service charge = $74.98.

Get ready OKC! This is going to be AWESOME!! #GARTHinOKC ON SALE in 20 minutes -Team G https://t.co/v4coIHc4Am — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 2, 2017