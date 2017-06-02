Garth Brooks breaks former Oklahoma City ticket sales record in 57 minutes

OKLAHOMA CITY – Garth Brooks has broken his Oklahoma City ticket sales record in just 57 minutes.

The Oklahoma native’s previous record was set 20 years ago, on July 3rd – 5th, 1997, with 42,844 tickets sold at the Myriad.

He broke that record today, in under an hour.

Today, he has sold over 50,000 tickets for Chesapeake Energy Arena and tickets for all four shows are still selling.

The concerts will be:

Friday, July 14th 7:00 PM

Friday, July 14th 10:30 PM

Saturday, July 15th 3:00 PM

Saturday, July 15th 7:30 PM

This is the last Oklahoma appearance on the world tour.

There is an eight ticket limit per purchase.

Tickets can only be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or either Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000.

Tickets cost $60.65 plus a $5.08 tax, a $3.00 facility fee and a $6.25 service charge for a total of $74.98.

All seats sold are best available.

OKC!!! You asked, Garth answered! A 4th #GARTHinOKC show ON SALE now https://t.co/fmKWljUnCp – Team Garth. https://t.co/TLutXnKLBC — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 2, 2017