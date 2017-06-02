× Gov. Fallin requests disaster declaration following damaging tornadoes

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. – Gov. Fallin has requested a disaster declaration for Beckham County to help those impacted by severe storms that occurred last month.

On Friday, Fallin requested a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration for Beckham County to help those impacted by the storms that occurred on May 16.

Officials say more than 160 homes and businesses were affected by the storms. Of those, 33 homes and businesses that suffered major damage were not insured and may be eligible for SBA’s program.

One death and multiple injuries were attributed to the storm.

If the governor’s request is approved, low-interest disaster loans would be available for renters, homeowners and business owners to repair or replace any property that was damaged by the storms that was not covered by insurance.