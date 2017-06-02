Indoor events to check out for the wet, rainy weekend

OKLAHOMA – A wet and rainy weekend is upon us but there a couple of events indoors you can still check out!

The Skyline Bluegrass Festival has kicked off in Shawnee.

It runs through Saturday afternoon and will feature bluegrass bands from Tennessee, Louisiana and even from right here in Oklahoma.

It’s taking place at the Shawnee Expo Center.

Tickets for Friday will cost $15 and tickets for Saturday are $20.

And if you’re looking for a more quiet event this weekend, the 2017 Le Tour de Vin is a great option.

It will be in Norman at the Sooner Theater.

It’s an opportunity to enjoy rare wines and participate in an auction that benefits The Rotary Foundation.

The Charlie Christian International Music Festival kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. in Deep Deuce at the Embassy Suites.

The festival is in honor of Charlie Christian who was a musician raised in the Deep Deuce area.

Tonight there’s a jam session featuring local musicians.

On Saturday there is a dinner and a show.

You can watch Discover Oklahoma on Saturdays on 6:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 4.