Main storm system moving into Oklahoma Friday

Our main storm system moves into Oklahoma today.

Highs will range from the upper 70s in the south to the low 80s across the rest of the state.

Showers and storms will increase in coverage today, especially for south central and southwestern Oklahoma.

OKC will have the best chance for storms this evening.

A new round of storms will move into southwestern Oklahoma and spread northeast across the state tomorrow morning.

Highs will reach the low 80s under cloudy skies.

We will have waves of showers and storms tomorrow.

A few storms could be strong with small hail and gusty winds.

Isolated storms will continue for Sunday, especially east.

Rain totals will range from less than a quarter of an inch north to over an inch south.

Warm and dry conditions return next week.

Stay tuned for the latest!