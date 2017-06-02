Man convicted of manslaughter in university student’s overdose death

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. – A former graduate student has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter related to the overdose death of another student.

In October of 2013, police say 20-year-old Eric Sinacori was found dead of an overdose at his off-campus apartment near the University of Massachusetts.

Investigators later determined that Jesse Carrillo, a graduate student at the university, provided Sinacori with heroin before his death.

Authorities say Sinacori died 10 months after he became a police informant. UMass police had agreed to not pursue drug charges against him if he agreed to cooperate with a drug investigation.

According to WWLP, Carillo was sentenced to two and a half years for involuntary manslaughter, but he will only have to serve one year of that sentence.