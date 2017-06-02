Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for death of Tulsa taxi driver

TULSA, Okla. – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2015 shooting death of a Tulsa taxi driver.

The Tulsa World reports that the sentence for 36-year-old Adan Mora-Ramos was handed down Thursday in Rogers County District Court as part of a plea deal.

Mora-Ramos was charged as an accessory to first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Rafael Hernandez-Torres.

Hernandez-Torres’ body was found in the trunk of his partially submerged taxi in the Caney River in April 2015.

He’d been shot nine times in the chest and back.

Mora-Ramos was apprehended by U.S. marshals after his fingerprint was discovered on beer cans near the scene.

Roman Medrano was also arrested for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

The 41-year-old is scheduled for sentencing in July.