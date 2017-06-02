Motorcyclist killed after fiery crash in Warr Acres

WARR ACRES, Okla. – A motorcyclist was killed overnight after a fiery crash in Warr Acres.

Early Friday, a vehicle was attempting to make a left turn near MacArthur and N.W. 50th when it crashed into a motorcycle.

Officials say two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. The driver was killed and the passenger was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities say the vehicle and the motorcycle both caught fire after the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.