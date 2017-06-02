North Carolina principal recruiting Oklahoma teachers by offering better pay

OKLAHOMA CITY – More teachers are continuing to leave Oklahoma.

It was this time last week NewsChannel 4 told you about former 2016 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Shawn Sheehan, going to Texas for better pay.

Now, other states are making efforts to lure away some of our best and brightest.

Patrice Brown has conducted several interviews over the years searching for good teachers but on Friday, the North Carolina principal searched in Oklahoma.

“Honestly, it’s been about the support. Because again, if you’re offering incentives and there’s nothing there to hold folks, they’re not going to stay,” said Brown.

Unfortunately, that’s a large reason why many teachers are leaving the Sooner state and districts are starting to take notice.

Oklahoma City School Superintendent Aurora Lora sent a statement saying:

“It is unfortunate that this type of recruiting is occurring. However, until Oklahoma adequately funds education, our concern is that there may be more of these attempts to lure our great teachers to other states where teachers feel more valued.”

Guilford County in North Carolina is offering Oklahoma teachers with no experience a beginning salary of $43,000. That’s roughly $12,000 dollars more than the starting salary in Oklahoma.

“I think a lot of people may be looking elsewhere because more pay and better benefits,” said Cindy Johnson.

After teaching more than decade in Oklahoma, Johnson came to the job fair looking to keep her options open.

“I always think it’s good not to have all your eggs in one basket,” Johnson said. She hopes this is a wake-up call for the state to pay their educators what they deserve.

“I just think, you know, who wouldn’t want to get more pay for what they’re doing. If you’re doing a great job, you might as well be paid for that,” said Johnson.

Superintendent Aurora Lora said despite the challenges, her district is retaining some talented and committed teachers.