Police raid N.W. Oklahoma City home, find large amounts of drugs, stolen items, guns

OKLAHOMA CITY – A tip recently led police to a home in the 1500 block of N.W. 15th Street where they found drugs, guns and money. Now, two men are in jail.

“Inside the home they found approximately five grams of heroin, which is a significant amount, said Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police.

During the raid, police also found cocaine, hydrocodone, meth, marijuana, a Xanax bar and other drugs.

Weapons were also recovered.

“There were seven pistols along with ammunition recovered. Often, very serious when we see something like that,” said Knight, who noted that two of the guns were stolen.

Police also found other stolen items such as TVs, phones and other electronics. A large amount of cash was also recovered.

Police say it was an operation.

“Anytime you’ve got firearms in the hands of somebody selling drugs like this, obviously it’s a very dangerous situation,” said Knight.

Neighbors weren’t surprised.

“I’ve seen people come on bikes without a backpack, and then I see them leave with a backpack,” said Julian Meza.

“It’s very familiar around here. It’s not out of the blue,” said another man.

Police didn’t want to identify the suspects, but say they face a slew of charges including drug trafficking. Police also say both men were already felons.

“It makes me feel way better knowing that they’re already put up, that we don’t have to deal with them anymore,” said Meza.