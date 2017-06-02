× Oklahoma City Thunder’s Enes Kanter says his father has been arrested in Turkey

OKLAHOMA CITY – It seemed like a nightmare for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Enes Kanter.

While overseas for a series of basketball clinics for his foundation, Kanter learned that the Turkish government was trying to find him.

Immediately, Kanter says he knew that he needed to get back to the United States as fast as possible.

After arriving in Romania, Kanter learned that Turkey had cancelled his passport, meaning he would not be able to enter the country.,

Kanter has been an outspoken opponent of current Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

“He’s a bad, bad, man. He’s a dictator and he’s the Hitler of our century,” said Enes Kanter from an airport while he was detained in Romania.

After reaching out to Oklahoma leaders and the NBA, Kanter was allowed to board a flight to New York.

Once back on U.S. soil, Kanter learned that a foreign arrest warrant had been issued in his name, claiming that he was associated with terrorists.

The Daily Sabah reported that the warrant was issued due to Kanter’s support of cleric Fethullah Gulen, an Erdogan opponent who now lives in Pennsylvania.

Now, it seems that Kanter’s hardships are far from over.

On Friday, Kanter posted a note to Twitter, saying that his father has been arrested in Turkey.

“HEY WORLD. MY DAD HAS BEEN ARRESTED by Turkish government and the Hitler of our century He is potentially to get tortured as thousand others,” Kanter wrote.

In 2016, Kanter’s family disowned him for his support of Gulen.

“With a feeling of shame I apologize to our president and the Turkish people for having such a son,” a letter to the Turkish media from Kanter’s father, Mehmet, read.

At the time, Kanter said that his father wanted him to change his last name to distance himself from the family.