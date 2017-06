TULSA, Okla. – A detention officer at the Tulsa County Jail was arrested Friday.

Officials say 38-year-old Rickardo Williams allegedly inappropriately touched inmates at the jail.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 23, Williams has only worked as a detention officer at the jail since March.

Since May 22, he was placed on unpaid leave pending the investigation.

He is now facing two counts of sexual battery.

His bond amount for each count is $20,000.