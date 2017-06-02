× Oklahoma investigators halt stolen trailer crime spree

OKLAHOMA CITY – Department of Agriculture investigators have recovered about $70,000 of stolen trailers and equipment and put a metro man behind bars, stopping a crime spree that stretched from northeast Oklahoma to Texas.

Investigators say 48-year-old Mitchell Moore was stealing trailers to feed his methamphetamine addiction.

They were tipped off to the crimes by the friend of one of the victims who saw his stolen trailer going down the highway and snapped pictures of the truck pulling it.