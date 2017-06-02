Oklahoma teen recovering after freak accident left him severely burned

SHAWNEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma teen is recovering after a freak accident left him severely burned.

Dylan Lang, 19, was home with his family burning trash when something in the fire blew up, the Shawnee News-Star reports.

“It was scary when it blew up in my face,” Lang told the newspaper. “It was so bad it singed my eyelashes shut. Until I got to the emergency room in Shawnee and they were able to open my eyes, I thought I was blind.”

The teen was rushed to the hospital where he learned he suffered second-degree burns to his chest, arms and face.

Fortunately, the teen told the Shawnee News-Star he should be okay.