× Police identify victim killed in overnight shooting in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City overnight.

Around midnight, several residents in the 1300 block of N.W. 83rd heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a person lying in the road.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have since identified the deceased victim as 30-year-old Andre Winslett.

It is unclear what led to Winslett being killed.

At this time, police have no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call (405)297-1200.