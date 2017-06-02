Police officers, firefighters come to the rescue after no one shows up to 8-year-old boy’s birthday party

TEXAS – An 8-year-old boy got a big surprise after no one showed up to his birthday party.

The boy’s mom, Jennifer Day, said her son Graham was extremely upset when no one came to the celebration.

She says this isn’t the first time it has happened either. On Graham’s 6th birthday, Day sent out 19 invitations, and nobody showed up.

“I lied, and lied, and lied to make it all better,” she said.

So, for Graham’s 8th birthday, when the same thing happened, Day took action and called local police officers and firefighters for help.

“Graham was just so broken down [when his friends didn’t come], but now that everybody’s come, he’s come so far out of his shell,” Day told InsideEdition. “Maybe this has been more than just a small birthday thing. This might have healed a piece of him.”

That’s when a group of police officers and firefighters drove to the party to surprise Graham. In style, of course.

“We threw up our lights, hit the sirens a few times, and [Graham] started running across the driveway, stopped on the grass, and he was just in shock at that point,” Officer Brandon Schmidt of the Hurst Police Department said. “He was showing us his Nerf guns. He looked like he was having a heyday with all the extra company and attention there.”

Day said she thinks that Graham’s brother, Charlton, who has autism, is what kept kids from coming to the party.

“His younger brother is not always the easiest to get around. He’d be unmanageable sometimes, having some meltdowns, and some days were worse than others,” Day told InsideEdition, through tears. “There’s awareness for a child that has autism. What nobody seems to understand is that the normal siblings suffer terribly because of it.”

But thanks to the support of their local police officers and firefighters, Graham’s party was a success.

“We’re pretty much willing to do just about everything,” Schmidt said. “That’s what the job entails. We just want to help the community, especially a young kid [who had] nobody show up at his birthday party. A lot of people don’t think we have hearts, but we’re people too.”