× Sooners Advance to Semifinals in WCWS

Oklahoma is headed to the Women’s College World Series Semifinals for a second straight season.

The Sooners picked up a 3-1 win over Washington. With the win, Oklahoma will have Saturday off as the elimination side of the bracket gets ironed out.

OU started the scoring in the top of the 2nd. Lea Wodach laid down a bunt, Fale Aviu would avoid the tag and give the Sooners a 1-0 lead.

Aviu would bring a run home in the 5th to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead.

Sydney Romero blew the game open in the 6th with a solo home run as Oklahoma held on for the 3-1 win. The Sooners will face either Oregon, Baylor or LSU on Sunday.