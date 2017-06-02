Tulsa police investigating report of attempted kidnapping

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are investigating after a child says two men attempted to abduct her in her own neighborhood.

The 10-year-old girl says she was walking her dog in her neighborhood on Toledo Ave., between 21st and 23rd St., on Wednesday evening.

According to the police report obtained by FOX 23, two men approached the girl from behind while she was walking.

The girl told officers that one of the men grabbed her arm and told her to “come here.”

At that point, authorities say the girl kicked the man and her dog attempted to bite them, which caused them to run away.

Police say both of the men appeared to have been between the ages of 15 and 30-years-old. One of the alleged suspects had scars on his neck, while the other had scars on his arm.

So far, no arrests have been made.