“He’ll never be forgotten,” Hundreds gather to remember Oklahoma teen killed in tragic horseback riding accident

SAPULPA, Okla. – Hundreds of people gathered Friday night to remember a 13-year-old boy who lost his life in a tragic horseback riding accident.

The family told Fox 23, they’re thankful for the amount of support they’ve received.

Those who attended the candlelight service wore pink in honor of Cash Lawrence, because that was his favorite color.

Cash went missing on Tuesday while rounding up horses. His family believes other horses provoked Cash’s horse, who then took off and then likely dragged Cash to death.

The horse returned back to the home but Cash was nowhere to be found.

Officials searched for him throughout Tuesday evening and night, later finding his body around 11:30 p.m.

“He’s just a hard worker, did anything you wanted him to, tried hard at everything he did. Just loved him like a little brother. I know he died doing what he loved. Cowboying,” family friend Chisholm Daily told Fox 23. “He’ll never be forgotten. He’ll be remembered for a long time.”

Cash’s family says he was very passionate about bull riding, rodeo, track and field, and basketball.

“He was so welcoming to everybody. He was so nice to everybody. He was so smart,” said cousin Spencer Cartwright. “It’s so amazing just how many lives he touched.”

Friends and family who knew him, say he was not the average 13-year-old boy. He was known for his compassion and sense of humor.

“He’d light up any room that he’d walk in. He was always making people laugh. Keeping everyone on their toes. He was just a great kid all around,” said Cash’s cousin, Ashley Anson.

If you would like to make a donation to the Cash Lawrence Memorial Fund, you can send it to:

Cash Lawrence Memorial

PO Box 541

Glenpool, OK 74033