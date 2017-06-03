London Police: Van reportedly mows down pedestrians on London Bridge, at least one dead in stabbing incident

A van reportedly mow downed pedestrians as it sped down London Bridge in the British capital Saturday night, leaving bodies lying in the roadway, a witness to the incident told CNN.

Info available at this stage: from 2208hrs officers responded to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on #London Bridge. 1/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Also Saturday, a man with a “massive knife” entered a restaurant at Borough Market, just south of the bridge, and stabbed two people inside, a witness told CNN on Saturday.

The patrons sheltered in the basement and police have arrived at the scene, the witness said.

According to BBC News, at least one person has died as a result of the stabbing incident.

More than one dead at London Bridge, police say, amid reports of stabbings in Borough and incident in Vauxhall https://t.co/Dtp4IubDPi — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 3, 2017

Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket. Armed officers responded and shots have been fired. 2/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Authorities have not said if the incidents were related.

— London Bridge Tube station was closed.

— London Bridge was closed in both directions.

— Authorities have not provided details of the incident or said how many people are injured.

Police say they are also responding to an incident in the Vauxhall area.

The bridge incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET).

“Armed officers responded and shots have been fired” in Borough Market, police tweeted.

Witnesses said shots were heard about 10 minutes after the van stopped on the bridge.

US President Donald Trump has been briefed by the national security team, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

Mark Roberts, the witness on the bridge, said the van was traveling south across the River Thames at a high rate of speed and was swerving as it struck several people, knocking one person “about 20 feet into the air.”

The van swerved into oncoming lanes before hitting a bus stop and coming to a stop, Roberts said.

“Within my line of sight, there were five or six people on the ground that were not moving,” he said. “It looked to me that the van was aiming at the people.”

Roberts said he heard what sounded like gunshots about 10 minutes later. He estimated 100 people were on the bridge at the time, fewer than earlier in the night because it was getting late.

“I froze, to be honest,” Roberts said. “As I was thinking … which direction should I run, the van swerved across the other side of the bridge from me.”

Borough Market, where the stabbing occurred, is a popular food market in south London, just south of London Bridge, with gourmet food and produce stalls and several restaurants inside.

The US national security team has briefed President Donald Trump on the situation and will continue to provide him with updates, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

The US embassy in London tweeted: “Please avoid the area and monitor local news/@metpoliceuk for updates.”

We are aware of a reported incident at London Bridge. Please avoid the area and monitor local news/@metpoliceuk for updates. — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) June 3, 2017

England has been on edge since May 22, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

This is a developing story.