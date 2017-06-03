Moore Police: Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old woman
MOORE, Okla. – The Moore Police Department issued a silver alert for a missing 72-year-old woman Saturday.
Officials describe Willie Yarbrough as a black female who was last seen on June 2 wearing a leopard print dress along with a black and brown neck length wig.
Her last known location was near Jason Ryan Circle and Willow Pine Drive around noon on Friday.
She was driving a black and silver 2009 Ford Flex with the Oklahoma tag 663MIU.
Yarbrough is a Type 2 Diabetic and may have the onset of dementia. She is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.
If you know anything or see Yarbrough, call police.