Mother furious after school talent show ends with inappropriate drag performance

NEW YORK - A mother is furious after her son's school talent show ended with an inappropriate drag performance.

She is now demanding an apology and explanation from the school.

The mother, Raquel Morales, said the performance "included a man dressed in drag, gyrating on stage and flashing his g-string to the crowd."

Children in the audience were as young as 5-years-old.

The act was labeled in the program as a "Special Surprise Performance."

"He decides to get on the choir stand, on all fours, lays on his back, legs wide open, flipping his body," Morales told Pix 11.

She said kiddie choirs and children's piano recitals were held just before the drag performance.

The performer is reportedly someone who works at the school.

Morales, who recorded the performance on her cellphone, said her 10-year-old son also witnessed the entire thing and was confused.

"That any adult in their right mind would think it's OK to show your crotch to young children and think it was suitable for that audience," she said.

She has attempted to get an apology from the school, but as of Friday, she still had not received one.