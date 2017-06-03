New details released on Tulsa detention officer arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching inmates

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa County jail detention officer was arrested Friday.

38-year-old Rickardo Williams was arrested on allegations he inappropriately touched inmates.

An affidavit obtained by KJRH states an inmate reported on May 19 that Williams inappropriately touched him.

He went on to say Williams “told him to ‘bend over,’ and then ‘slapped me on my [rear end] and grabbed it.'”

According to witnesses, Williams also reached for an inmate’s groin area and then playfully punched him.

One inmate said Williams would grab the private areas of other inmates.

More statements from witnesses say Williams had also allegedly told an inmate to “get on the [expletive] bed and pretend like he was [expletive] him.”

Williams has been placed on unpaid leave since May 22.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said Williams had only worked at the jail since March.

He is facing two counts of sexual battery.