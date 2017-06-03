Oklahoma man shoots, kills neighbor who was trying to drown twin babies

ADA, Okla. – An Ada man was shot and killed by a neighbor Friday after he tried drowning twin babies.
Officials say the man was threatening a woman and her children in an Ada home.
The woman reportedly kept screaming for help, saying the man had a knife.
According to KXII, that’s when a 12-year-old who was in the home ran to a neighbor’s house for help.
The neighbor rushed back over to the home to find the man trying to drown the 3-month-old boy and girl in the bathtub.
He then shot the man twice with a revolver.
The babies were flown to an Oklahoma City hospital where they are reportedly in stable condition.
Their grandfather told KXII, he was just happy the twins were safe and okay.