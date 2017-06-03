Scattered showers throughout the weekend will bring heavy rainfall across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Upper level storm system is spinning right over Oklahoma and only slowly moving northeast.

So it’s going to be a wet weekend with mostly cloudy skies and numerous showers and t’storms both Saturday and Sunday.

The threat for severe weather is low but some of the t’storms will produce locally very heavy rainfall and lightning.

Temps will stay below average mainly in the 70s over this weekend with mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers and t’storms.

Rain chances will linger into Monday but then gradually shove east as the upper level storm system moves slowly east into Arkansas.

As we go through this next week, things start to dry out with partly sunny skies and warmer temps.

Have a great weekend and remember to keep an eye to the sky!