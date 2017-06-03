Suspect dead, 3 officers injured in Texas shootout

A man wanted for questioning in a homicide was killed and three police officers were hospitalized following a shootout in Laredo, Texas, a police spokesman said.

Police were looking for Antonio Gerardo Rodriguez on Friday after his girlfriend, Reyna Gonzalez Zamora, 50, was found dead inside her Laredo apartment, police spokesman Joe Baeza said.

Officers spotted a vehicle matching Rodriguez’s car description about 4:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store.

As they approached the man, he engaged in gunfire with several officers.

When the smoke cleared, three officers and the man had been injured.

Rodriguez, 50, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

As of Saturday, one officer in critical condition had been airlifted to a San Antonio hospital.

The other two officers were taken to local hospitals and were still in serious condition, Baeza said.