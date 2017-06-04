A big hug for a Portland hero

Destinee Mangum hugged her hero on Wednesday – a big thank you for a protector.

She and her family visited Micah Fletcher, one of the three men who intervened when a man was insulting Mangum and her friend, a Muslim wearing a hijab, while they were riding a train in Portland, Oregon last week. Two of the men were stabbed and died.

Dyjuana Hudson, Mangum’s mother, posted a moving description of the meeting on her Facebook page. Hudson, Mangum and other family members met Fletcher at his parents’ home.

After Fletcher and the 16-year-old came face to face, the survivors of the Portland horror embraced.

“Finally got a chance to meet one of the angels that saved my daughters life,” Hudson said. “Micah is one of a kind and a very strong young man that comes from two beautiful parents that we also had the pleasure of meeting today.”

Mangum, described by her mother as “happy but very emotional” during the meeting, made Fletcher, 21, a shirt, which said she loves him and he is her hero.

“She is such a caring young lady,” Hudson said, so grateful to the “courageous men” who intervened for Mangum and her friend.

The incident, which spawned widespread outrage and national attention, took place last Friday on a Portland light rail train.

Three men stood to defend the girls, the objects of racial and religious insults.

Police said the attacker slashed the throats of Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and Ricky John Best, killing them.

Fletcher was wounded and, days later, delivered this message:

“If you live here, move here or, if you want to call this city home, it is your home,” he told ABC News. “And, we must protect each other like that is the truth, no matter what the consequences.”

Jeremy Joseph Christian was arraigned on several charges, including two counts of aggravated murder, attempted murder, two counts of second-degree intimidation and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, police said.

Hudson’s Facebook has been filled with messages of good wishes.

“The amount of support that we have received from the community lets us know that we’re not alone so I just want to say thank you so much and it’s very much appreciated keep us in your prayers,” she said Tuesday on Facebook.