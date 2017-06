Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating after a body has been found in southeast Oklahoma City.

Police were called around 1 a.m. on Sunday to an adult video store at S. Eastern Avenue and Skyline Drive.

The victim is reportedly a man, who was found deceased of unknown causes.

Police said they are not sure how he died and the cause of death is under investigation.

The man's identity has not been released.