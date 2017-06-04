Flea market shoppers shaken up after body found in nearby adult video store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man’s body has been found early Sunday morning inside an adult video store.

Police said it happened at Eastern Video, which is near South Eastern and I-40.

The call came in around 1:15 a.m. reporting a deceased male inside the store, which is located just yards from the Old Paris Flea Market.

“That’s very scary actually, very scary,” said Bessie Glenn, who was shopping at the flea market.

“That don’t make me feel safe, especially bringing the kids around. It does not make you feel safe at all,” said Zachary Corbrow, who was also shopping at the flea market.

Details were limited Sunday, but authorities said the medical examiner and homicide detectives came to the scene. However, the cause of the man’s death hasn’t been released.

It’s also unclear if the mean was a customer or an employee at the store.

Shoppers nearby said it’s just too much.

“That kind of business, to begin with, gives me an uneasy feeling," Glenn said. "But, for an un-extended amount of time, a dead body in the presence, that’s very scary.”

“Things like that shouldn’t be happening when you’re bringing your family around places like this,” Corbrow said.

We reached out to the video store and an employee told NewsChannel 4 she couldn’t comment on the situation. An on-call public information officer for the Oklahoma City police said, to his knowledge, no arrests have been made and it appears the man died very recently.

35.467560 -97.516428