Scattered showers, storms continue across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – More of the same. Mostly cloudy with random scattered showers and t’storms; highs mainly 70s. Not everyone gets wet, but the rain chances are high and the main threats locally heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning with the heaviest t’storms.

Click here for a live interactive radar.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, areas of fog with random showers and t’storms continuing in the forecast. Main threats locally heavy rainfall. Lows in the 60s.

On Monday, the upper low finally begins to shove east during the afternoon. Expecting the chances for showers and t’storms to gradually push off to the east and southeast. Skies start mostly cloudy, but look for more breaks of sunshine to allow temps to warm into the 80s.

The rest of the week is warmer and drier, as the storm system slowly moves east of our area. Partly cloudy skies and warm temps are expected most of this week.