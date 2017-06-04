Sooner Softball Will Play For Second Straight Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After defeating the University of Oregon 4-2 on Sunday, the Oklahoma Sooners will advance to the National Championship in the Women's College World Series for a second consecutive year.

The tenth seeded Sooners will face the one seeded University of Florida.

Head Coach Patty Gasso and her team will have the chance to win a second straight NCAA Title and the program's fourth overall.

Game one of the series will begin at 6 PM on Monday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium. Game two will be at 7 PM on Tuesday, and if there is to be a game three, it will be at 7 PM on Wednesday.