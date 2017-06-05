× Affidavit: Man arrested for allegedly tearing part of victim’s ear over $5

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after allegedly maiming another man over a small debt.

On June 3, officers were called to an assault that occurred in the 1400 block of S.W. 21st St.

When police arrived, they found 48-year-old Rodney Bradford walking away from the home where the alleged assault occurred.

After putting Bradford in a patrol car, officers say they noticed the victim walking toward them with blood on his shirt.

“As I got closer to [victim,] I noticed blood on his cheek and observed a piece of his ear hanging on another part of his ear. I noticed that [victim] had been hit so hard that a piece of his ear had ripped,” the arrest affidavit alleged.

The victim told police that Bradford became enraged, claiming that the victim owed him $5. Authorities say the victim told them that he did not owe Bradford any money and would not pay him.

At that point, the affidavit claims that Bradford hit the victim in the head with a tire iron.

Bradford was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, receiving and concealing stolen property and maiming.