Cellphone video captures brawl at Iowa McDonald’s over chicken sandwich

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Iowa are searching for a woman who allegedly attacked employees at a fast-food restaurant over a chicken sandwich.

Amanda Gravely says she was waiting at the drive-thru window of McDonald’s when she heard a bit of commotion coming from inside the business.

Gravely tells KCCI that the woman was yelling at employees because it was taking too long to get her chicken sandwich.

When the manager handed her the food, the woman allegedly threw it in the manager’s face and climbed over the counter to attack employees.

“Life’s too short to get that mad over a chicken sandwich,” Gravely said.

After the employees and the woman were separated, she left the restaurant with two men.

Now, authorities are searching for her.