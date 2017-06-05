× Cooking with Kyle: Perfect grilled pork tenderloin

OKLAHOMA CITY – This easy recipe is key for fast, juicy pork tenderloin. Known as the 7, 6, 5 approach, it renders a perfectly cooked tenderloin every time.

One package pork tenderloins (2 loins)

1/2 C Kosher Salt

1/2 C Sugar

1 quart cool water

Favorite dry rub or glaze

In a shallow pan or large ziplock, dissolve sugar and salt in cool water!

Remove tenderloins from package and remove silver skin/fat as necessary; place loins into water/sugar/salt mixture.

Refrigerate for 1.5 hours

Preheat grill on high heat for 10-15 minutes. Remove tenderloins from brine and pat dry.

Either coat with olive oil, followed with dry rub, or coat with glaze. (Example glaze recipe follows)

Place loins on grill, cover and cook for 7 minutes.

Turn loins; cover and cook for 6 minutes. Turn gas off (or if using charcoal, remove from heat). Cover again for 5 minutes. Remove loins from grill, allow to rest a few minutes and serve.

Orange Rosemary Glaze:

1/2 C Orange Marmalade

2 T white wine or cider vinegar

2-3 T chopped fresh Rosemary

2 T water

In a saucepan, simmer ingredients, stirring occasionally, until reduced to roughly 3 T. Allow to cool. May be made in advance, but may need to be slightly reheated before glazing loins.

Glaze should be very thick – almost the consistency of honey. Coat loins with glaze prior to grilling