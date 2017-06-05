× Could be a while before short, rough road on city’s southwest side sees face lift

OKLAHOMA CITY – Since 1977, Donna Smith has called the city’s far southwest side home.

The same road, South Eagle Lane, to be exact.

But, she said it’s been over the same amount of time there hasn’t been any major overhaul of the dead end road – save for the pothole repair and patches.

“Just patches, potholes and that doesn’t last very long and here we go again,” Smith said.

The cracked blacktop – in some spots, the pavement severely buckled and bowed – runs a little more than 1,000 feet in length on S. Eagle Lane off of S.W. 29th St., near Council Road.

Last year, Smith and other residents of the Western Heights neighborhood sent letters to the city and their councilman Larry McAtee for relief; inquiring about the need for a complete resurfacing.

“Looking for a new street, actually. We just need some help.”

Smith said she contacted the city again last month, to no avail.

“We pay our taxes and not getting anything out of it,” Smith said. “I contacted them again on the first of May, and I didn’t get any response at all, no call backs at all.”

“We are aware. It is on the list,” said Shannon Cox, the public information manager with the Oklahoma City Public Works Department. “It just comes down to all those factors that we look at, which project will go first.”

Like road condition, traffic volume and needs based on city growth.

“There’s a lot that goes in to looking at where we’re going to spend the funds” on the needed road projects in the city, Cox said.

Roughly 1,300 projects are being eyed throughout the city’s 8,000 lane-miles of roads. Cox said a bond issue and sales tax extension that could be floated to voters this fall would provide much-needed funding but only enough for 230 projects to make the cut.

“(South Eagle Lane) is on our list,” Cox said. “It just takes a while to get down the list.”