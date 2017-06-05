Family members say 8-year-old girl disqualified from soccer game because she ‘looks like a boy’

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. – Mili Hernandez loves playing soccer, but she doesn’t look like a lot of the other girls on her team.

“When my hair starts to grow, I put it short because I always had short hair, so I didn’t like my hair long,” Mili told WOWT.

She plays soccer for Omaha’s ‘Azzuri Cachorros’ club team and is one of the team’s best players.

In fact, she is only 8-years-old but was so good on the pitch that team leaders moved her to the 11-year-old roster.

“It’s what she likes. It’s what she always wants to do, play soccer,” Gerardo Hernandez, Mili’s father, said.

This weekend, Mili helped lead her team to the finals of the Springfield Soccer Club Girls Tournament.

However, her team was suddenly disqualified after family members say that soccer organizers believed Mili was a boy.

“Just because I look like a boy doesn’t mean I am a boy, but they don’t have a reason to kick the whole club out,” she said.

Family members say they showed organizers Mili’s insurance card, which clearly states that she is female. However, they say it wasn’t enough.

Springfield Soccer Club organizers declined to comment to WOWT, but said that Mili’s family can challenge the disqualification with the Nebraska State Soccer Association.