Firefighters battling blaze at home that is believed to be abandoned

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews are battling a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1:30 p.m., firefighters were called to reports of a house fire at an abandoned home near S.W. 36th and Pennsylvania Ave.

Initial reports indicate this is a defensive fire, meaning the fire is too strong for firefighters to get too close to it, forcing them to spray water on the home from a distance.

At this time, it is unclear how the fire started.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.