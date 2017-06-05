Firefighters rescue employee trapped following partial building collapse in Pryor

PRYOR, Okla. – Two people were taken to a nearby hospital after a building partially collapsed in one Oklahoma community.

Officials say an industrial accident at Cabot Corporation in Pryor caused part of the building to collapse.

Firefighters worked for two hours in an attempt to free one employee who was trapped under the debris.

“The way that everything was landing on the I-beams and the floor and stuff, we had to watch where we were cutting and taking away material and stuff because we were elevated. We were probably on the second or third floor,” Chief R.K. Young, with the Pryor Fire Department, told FOX 23.

Mayes County Emergency Management officials confirmed that two people were taken to the hospital for injuries they sustained during the collapse.

The cause of the industrial accident is unknown at this time.