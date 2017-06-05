Frontier Airlines apologizes after telling man he couldn’t board flight because he is blind

TAMPA, Fla. – Kliphton Miller says he has never let his lack of sight get in the way of his life.

“I wrestled in high school, I ran track, I ran cross country,” said Miller. “I’ve coached soccer and football.”

In addition to playing sports, Miller says he loves to travel. However, his sight recently got in the way of him being able to board a flight to Las Vegas with his 18-month-old granddaughter.

Miller told WFTS that employees with Frontier Airlines said they were concerned about his ability to care for the child since he is blind.

Miller said that employees at the gate called him a liability in the case of an emergency and refused to let him board the flight.

“I’m not blind, I just can’t see. Don’t treat me any different than anybody else,” he said.

Miller says a representative from the airline called him to apologize the next day and sent him a $500 voucher.