Local construction project causing metro residents to complain about the noise

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Construction on the N. 50th Street bridge is causing area residents to complain about the noise.

Until Wednesday, I-235 is closed between I-44 and N. 36th Street while crews work on the N. 50th street bridge.

They're taking down spans and piers, among other things, as a part of an ODOT project to widen and reconstruct the interstate.

Residents in the area who we spoke with are frustrated with the noise.

However, they say they're excited for the finished product.