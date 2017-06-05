Man mows lawn with tornado behind him: ‘I was keeping an eye on it’

THREE HILLS, Canada – A photo of a man’s dedication to yard work is going viral.

Cecilia Wessels took the incredible photo of her husband, Theunis, mowing the lawn with a giant tornado swirling behind him and posted it on Facebook Friday.

The post read, “My beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hair.”

Cecilia told CBC news that mowing the yard was on her husband’s to-do list Friday.

She said that as he started mowing, she went to take a nap.

A short while later, Cecilia said her 9-year-old daughter woke her up saying there was a tornado outside and that her father refused to come inside the home.

“I literally took the picture to show my mum and dad in South Africa, ‘Look there’s a tornado,’ and now everyone is like, ‘Why is your husband mowing the lawn?”‘ Cecilia told CBC News.

Cecilia’s husband, Theunis said the twister was actually further away than it appears in the photo.

“I was keeping an eye on it,” he said.