Man struck by car while running across street in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An early-morning auto-pedestrian accident sent one person to the hospital.

Around 1 a.m. near Rockwell and Wilshire, police say a man was running across the street when he was hit by a car.

The driver stopped to check on him after the accident.

Officials say the pedestrian is expected to be okay.

At this time, police say no charges are expected to be filed.