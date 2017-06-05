Man wearing devil mask robs Oklahoma City electronic store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a scary ordeal for employees at CDR Electronics.

Two masked men walked inside the store and robbed it at gunpoint.

“One had that big ol red devil masked. That was pretty noticeable,” said Joshua Harrison, assistant manager.

It's a description Harrison can't forget about the robbery that happened on May 31 at CDR Electronics, surveillance cameras capturing one suspect wearing a bright red devil mask and the other wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a gray mask.

“They walked in, you heard the weapon slide and that's when they started saying this is a robbery,” Harrison said.

The victims told Oklahoma City police both men stormed in the store pointing guns demanding employees give them the cash. The suspect in the gray mask told everyone to be cool and no one will get hurt. Witnesses said he referred to the one wearing the devil masked as “Peanut,” who police reported was very “agitated” and “unstable” during the robbery.

“They’re coming in, and they're just as scared as we are and they're shaking. He could've accidentally pulled the trigger. He could've accidentally shot someone,” Harrison said.

Harrison said surveillance video revealed just how close of a call it was.

“I watched the footage later, and they pointed one of the guns towards one of my female employees and actually held the gun to her head for quite a bit of time,” he said.

The suspects got away with cash, gaming systems and other merchandise.

Harrison said, because of the robbery, staff are making some security changes at the store.

“I think our training is definitely going to change to more in the situation what would do in the kind of situation,” he said.

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, you are urged to contact Oklahoma City police.