× No charges expected to be filed in death of 13-year-old boy shot, killed in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. – No charges are expected to be filed in connection to the death of a 13-year-old boy found shot inside a Chickasha home.

Andrew White, 13, lives with great grandparents and was visiting the home next door playing video games, when sources say the man who lives there was putting away a gun, and it discharged.

A GoFundMe account has been set up, and a poker run is in the works to help the family with funeral expenses, far from what they were supposed to be preparing for this time of year.

Andrew would have turned 14 years old this week.

The medical examiner has ruled Andrew’s death a homicide, saying the cause was a gunshot wound to the chest. A complete autopsy report is pending.

No arrests have been made.

The district attorney said his team is investigating the case to make sure it was an accident; however, he does not expect any charges to be filed.