ODOT: I-235 set to open earlier than expected

OKLAHOMA CITY – I-235 between the I-44 interchange and N. 36th St. is set to open sometime in the overnight hours ahead of the Tuesday morning commute. Based on progress Monday, work is progressing at this time with crews applying striping along the new temporary travel lanes.

Motorists should be cautious and aware the section of the I-235 corridor will look significantly different with northbound and southbound lanes shifted to the west and the N. 50th St. bridge removed. The speed limit will remain reduced through the work zone.

Even with opening to two lanes in each direction, motorists are still encouraged to use their alternate routes as two years worth of construction work remains on the project, which is estimated to complete in early 2020.

Alternate routes are I-35, SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway to I-44, I-40 and Lincoln Blvd.

