Officials identify man found dead inside adult video store in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police say a man who was found dead inside an adult video store over the weekend died after suffering a medial episode.

Police said it happened at Eastern Video, which is near South Eastern and I-40.

The call came in around 1:15 a.m. reporting a deceased male inside the store.

Homicide detectives were originally asked to investigate the man's death; however, on Monday, authorities said they learned the man died after suffering a medical episode.

The exact cause of death has not been released.

The man has since been identified as 52-year-old Dirl Cunningham.

Cunningham's family members say the man died after suffering a heart attack, according to social media posts.