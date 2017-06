OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is searching for a classic Coca-Cola sign that he says was stolen.

John Dunning says his 1930’s era Owl Court Coca-Cola sign was stolen on June 5th from Owl Court, in the 700 block of W. Britton Rd.

Dunning told KFOR that the tin sign is approximately 6 x 4 feet.

Owl Court is an old tourist court along the Route 66 belt line in Oklahoma City.

If you see the sign, please contact John Dunning (405)816-9080.