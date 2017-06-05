× Oklahoma girl serves hope to Alzheimer’s victims

MOORE, Okla. – With every straw, scoop of ice and pour of sweet, tangy lemonade, Roselyn Halvorson is that much closer to a cure for a cruel disease.

“It goes to the Alzheimer’s program,” Roselyn said.

The little girl knows all too well about Alzheimer’s. Her PawPaw died last year after a 10-year struggle.

“He couldn’t remember anything,” she told us.

“We are doing this in memory of my dad, Frank Anderson, who passed on March 8th, 2016,” said Roselyn’s mom, Valerie Halvorson. “He was a great guy. We sure do miss him.”

They set an ambitious summertime goal of $400. But, through the generosity of Oklahomans and Roselyn’s catchy sales pitch, they’ve almost reached their goal already.

“I think her PawPaw would be so proud,” Valerie said. “He would be so happy.”

It’s a lemonade stand in memory of a loving grandpa and for the 63,000 Oklahomans living with Alzheimer’s today.

The Oklahoma City Walk to End Alzheimer’s is September 3.