× Oklahoma woman arrested after allegedly assaulting an officer

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma woman is facing an array of charges after she allegedly assaulted a police officer and attempted to hide methamphetamine during an arrest.

On June 2, officers were called to the Braum’s in the 1200 block of N.W. 17th St. after witnesses reported a woman throwing rocks at a man.

Once officers arrived at the scene, customers led them to 24-year-old Kirsten Sparacino.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sparacino was very uncooperative and combative. At one point, officers say that Sparacino fell to the ground and would not walk willingly to the patrol car.

After being taken into custody, Sparacino reportedly started kicking the passenger side front and rear doors.

When officers told her to stop, Sparacino allegedly kicked an officer and started banging her head against the window.

After arriving at the Oklahoma County Jail, officers noticed Sparacino was hiding something in her mouth, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Sparacino was arrested on complaints of possession of methamphetamine, bringing a controlled dangerous substance into a penal institution and assault and battery on a police officer.